SAKON NAKHON – The bodies of three passengers missing since a long-tailed boat capsized in Nong Han lake on Thursday afternoon were found on Friday morning.

They were among six people on board the boat, that sank shortly after leaving Ban Paen pier in Phon Na Kaeo district around 4.30pm on Thursday. The boat driver and two passengers swam safely to shore.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRATUAN KAJONVUTHINUN