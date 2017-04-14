Thai people illegally staying in Saudi Arabia urged to report themselves to ask for permission to return to Thailand

BANGKOK, 14 April 2017, (NNT) – The Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh has urged Thai nationals residing illegally in Saudi Arabia to report themselves to ask for permission to return to Thailand after the Saudi government issued an amnesty decree for overstaying foreigners.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh disclosed that the Saudi government had issued an amnesty decree for all foreign nationals residing in Saudi Arabia illegally. The government has begun to receive requests from foreign offenders, excluding civil and criminal cases.

Therefore, Thai nationals residing in Saudi Arabia illegally who wish to return to Thailand are asked to report themselves to the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh or the Royal Thai Consulate in Jeddah.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee