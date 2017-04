Seventy-nine people were killed in road accidents across the country on the third day of the Songkran festival’s ‘seven dangerous days’, bringing the total death toll to 167.

There were 748 road accidents reported nationwide on Thursday. This resulted in 79 people dying and 752 being injured, Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said on Friday.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS