Sri Lanka rubbish dump landslide death toll rises to 16

PanARMENIAN.Net – A rubbish dump landslide in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo killed at least 16 and injured over a dozen, military spokesman and hospital officials said on Saturday, April 15, as emergency workers dug into the mountain of trash in search of survivors, Reuters reports.

The estimated 300-foot (91 meter) dump collapsed after flames engulfed it late on Friday, the island nation’s traditional new year’s day, and witnesses said around 100 houses could have been buried.

The death toll rose to 16 as more bodies were discovered on Saturday, army spokesman Roshan Senivirathna said. At least four teenagers were among the dead, a nurse at the main Colombo hospital told Reuters.

