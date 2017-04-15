At Least 40 Killed in Flash Floods in NW Iran

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Head of Iran’s Crisis Management Organization confirmed the deaths of over 40 people in severe flooding triggered by torrential rains in four northwestern provinces of the country.

Esmaeel Najjar said the bodies of 40 people who died in the flash floods have been found.

Heavy rains started on Friday. The surging waters caused rivers to burst their banks and swept away cars and flooded houses in the provinces of East and West Azarbaijan, Kurdistan and Zanjan.

Najjar said in Azar Shahr in East Azarbaijan 17 people in 7 cars went missing on Friday after their cars were carried away by floodwaters, adding that the bodies of all 17 have been found by rescue teams.

Eighteen villagers in Chenar, near the town of Ajabshir, East Azarbaijan, were also killed and two remain missing, he said.

According to the official, 12 houses were completely destroyed in the village, too.

