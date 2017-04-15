New North Korean Missile Test Fails, Explodes, U.S. Says

U.S. military says North Korea has failed in an attempt to test-fire a missile early on April 16, saying the launch “blew up almost immediately.”

The U.S. military, which has troops stationed in South Korea, said it detected the failed missile launch at 2121 GMT, hours before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to land in Seoul.

The U.S. Pacific Command said the U.S. military “is fully committed to working closely with our allies in the Republic of Korea and in Japan to maintain security.”

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said “President Donald Trump and his military team are aware of North Korea’s most recent unsuccessful missile launch. The president has no further comment.”

The U.S. announcement confirmed earlier reports by the South Korean officials of the failed missile test.

“North Korea attempted to test an unidentified type of missile from Sinpo area in the South Hamkyong Province this morning, but we suspect the launch has failed,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing an unidentified South Korean intelligence source, said the missile did not appear to have flown far from its launch site before exploding.

The attempted launch comes a day after the North rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade and vowed that it was “ready to hit back with nuclear attacks” against its enemies.

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.