The ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on Monday landed in the closest proximity to Japanese land, media report.

TOKYO (Sputnik) – On Monday, the US Defense Department confirmed that North Korea carried out multiple launches of medium-range ballistic missiles.

Out of four missiles, three landed 300-350 kilometers (186-217 miles) from Akita Prefecture, located in the northwest of Japan’s main island of Honshu.

