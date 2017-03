BANGKOK, 9 March 2017 (NNT) – The National Broadcasting Telecommunication Commission of Thailand (NBTC) will hold an electronic auction for lucky mobile phone numbers.

NBTC Secretary-General Thakorn Tantasith disclosed that the upcoming mobile phone number bidding will be held online. In Thailand, mobile phone users believe certain numbers can bring them prosperity and fortune.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom