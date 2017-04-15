Cutthroat: Pharma Giant Plots to Destroy Cancer Drugs to Drive Up Prices

During negotiations between Aspen Pharmaceuticals and several governments in Europe, it has been revealed, the pharma giant threatened to destroy stocks of certain life-saving drugs for the sole purpose of driving up prices.

Aspen Pharmaceuticals, a South African drug company, plotted to drive up the prices for several of its products, including a chemotherapy drug called busulfan, a drug called Leukeran used by leukaemia patients, and a drug called melphalan used to treat skin and ovarian cancers, in negotiations with health organizations in England, Wales, Spain and Italy.

According to a leaked email published by The Times, an employee at Aspen gloated over the company’s successful negotiations, writing, “We’ve signed new reimbursement and price agreement successfully: price increases are basically on line with European target prices […] Let’s celebrate!”

Sputnik International