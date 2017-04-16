Thailand ranks 32nd on World Happiness Report 2017

BANGKOK, 15 April 2016 (NNT) – Government spokesman Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd disclosed that the United Nations Development Solutions Network (UNDSN) announced the results of World Happiness Report 2017 where Thailand ranks second in Asean, third in Asia and 32nd in the world.

The rankings were based on six factors – gross domestic product, average life expectancy of citizens, freedom, generosity, social support and absence of corruption in government or business. This year, Thailand’s world ranking has moved up one place. In Asia, Thailand is second only to the United Arab Emirates and Singapore and in ASEAN, Thailand is second only to Singapore.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri

Rewriter: tewit kemtong