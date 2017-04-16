Sunday, April 16, 2017
Home > News > Thailand ranks 32nd on World Happiness Report 2017

Thailand ranks 32nd on World Happiness Report 2017

A songthaew (baht bus) loaded with students on the way home from school in Kantharalak
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 15 April 2016 (NNT) – Government spokesman Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd disclosed that the United Nations Development Solutions Network (UNDSN) announced the results of World Happiness Report 2017 where Thailand ranks second in Asean, third in Asia and 32nd in the world.

The rankings were based on six factors – gross domestic product, average life expectancy of citizens, freedom, generosity, social support and absence of corruption in government or business. This year, Thailand’s world ranking has moved up one place. In Asia, Thailand is second only to the United Arab Emirates and Singapore and in ASEAN, Thailand is second only to Singapore.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: tewit kemtong

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Police link Odd, Wanna in Erawan blast investigation

Foreign nationals warned to avoid Thailand

Police cars in Baltimore, USA

US court jails Thai woman for bag scam

Leave a Reply