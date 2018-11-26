Street racers plough into other bike, three seriously hurt

SAMUT PRAKAN: Three people were seriously injured when a group of street-race motorcyclists hit two siblings on another motorcycle in Muang district late Sunday night.
The two were Chanarat Kongkanjana, 17, and his sister Sukanya Kongkanjana, 21. The man suffered broken ribs and ruptured lungs. The woman sustained multiple injuries to her head, limbs and trunk. They were rushed to Bang Phli Hospital.
Full story: Bangkok Post
SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN
BANGKOK POST
