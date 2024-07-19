Out-of-control truck driver causes damage to more than 29 vehicles in Bangkok

At 6:00 PM, on July 17th, 2024, Tha Kham police received a report of a truck driver allegedly involved in a major hit-and-run incident, causing damage to more than 29 vehicles across Bang Khun Thian, Bang Khae, and Bang Bon Districts in Bangkok.

According to Pol. Col. Lertsak Khiamsap, the superintendent of Tha Kham Police Station, the truck driver, publicly identified as Mr. Kiatchai Kotphai, 31, reportedly started by hitting one vehicle in front of Tha Kham temple. Despite police efforts to apprehend him, the suspect attempted to evade capture, leading authorities on a high-speed chase spanning several kilometers and three districts.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

