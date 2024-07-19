Thai PM Emphasizes Enhanced Measures Against Drug Trafficking

BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin oversaw the handover ceremony. These tactical gear and operational equipment included night vision cameras, body-worn cameras, checkpoint equipment, anti-drone systems, solar panels, and 4-wheel drive vehicles.

Thailand Enacts Stricter Narcotics Possession Limits to Curb Drug Distribution

The premier stressed the importance of these tools and directed relevant agencies to prioritize technology in their efforts.

The Prime Minister also instructed the secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board to study effective drug trafficking prevention methods from other countries. He plans to discuss additional resources and strategies with the ambassadors of Australia and the United States. These discussions will focus on acquiring supplementary equipment and strategies, using the Third Army Region’s operations as a model for other regions.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Tanakorn Sangiam

National News Bureau of Thailand

