Thailand returns 30 smuggled cars to UK

Thirty smuggled luxury cars were recently sent back to the United Kingdom with the cooperation of the Thai Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

DSI Seizes 29 Luxury Cars Stolen in Britain

According to the DSI’s acting director Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, the agency asked the DSI, under a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLTA), to locate 35 luxury cars that had been stolen from England during 2016–2017.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

