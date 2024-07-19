Duty Free at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Alcohol Sales Prohibited in Thailand During Religious Holidays on July 20-21, 2024; Except at International Airports

On Saturday, July 20th, 2024, Thailand will observe Dharma Day, followed by the start of Buddhist Lent on Sunday, July 21st, 2024.

Alcohol Sales Allowed on Thai Religious Holidays at Major Airports to Boost Tourism

These major religious days have been honored by the Thai people for generations. During this period, citizens will participate in merit-making activities, almsgiving, observing precepts, and engaging in religious practices at various temples, thereby fostering and promoting Buddhism among the Thai populace.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Phuket Express

