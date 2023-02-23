DSI Seizes 29 Luxury Cars Stolen in Britain









BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) retrieved 29 out of 36 luxury cars stolen in Britain and shipped to Thailand.

The DSI accepted to investigate the case after being requested by the UK’s National Crime Agency. The 35 stolen cars were estimated in Britain at 2.4 million pounds or about 100 million baht.

DSI officials searched a luxury car showroom in Bangkok and impounded a Porsche Cayenne on Feb 15 and seized a MINI Cooper during a search at a condominium in Bangkok on Feb 20.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

