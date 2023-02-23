Three Thai drivers, 14 illegal Chinese migrants arrested in Nakhon Sawan









NAKHON SAWAN: Three Thai drivers have been arrested after 14 Chinese nationals who entered the country illegally were found in their vehicles in Muang district of this northern province.

Police stopped a Toyota Camry, a Toyota Altis bearing a sticker of the army’s development division and a Toyota Fortuner bearing the police emblem, all with Bangkok licence plates, for alcohol testing at a checkpoint on North-bound Phahonyothin Road in Muang district on Wednesday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chalit Phumruang

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





