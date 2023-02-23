Three Thai drivers, 14 illegal Chinese migrants arrested in Nakhon Sawan
NAKHON SAWAN: Three Thai drivers have been arrested after 14 Chinese nationals who entered the country illegally were found in their vehicles in Muang district of this northern province.
Police stopped a Toyota Camry, a Toyota Altis bearing a sticker of the army’s development division and a Toyota Fortuner bearing the police emblem, all with Bangkok licence plates, for alcohol testing at a checkpoint on North-bound Phahonyothin Road in Muang district on Wednesday morning.
Chalit Phumruang
BANGKOK POST
