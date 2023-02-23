Three Thai drivers, 14 illegal Chinese migrants arrested in Nakhon Sawan

February 23, 2023 TN
Nong Pling, Nakhon Sawan

Nong Pling, Nakhon Sawan District. Photo: Katsunori N.




NAKHON SAWAN: Three Thai drivers have been arrested after 14 Chinese nationals who entered the country illegally were found in their vehicles in Muang district of this northern province.

Police stopped a Toyota Camry, a Toyota Altis bearing a sticker of the army’s development division and a Toyota Fortuner bearing the police emblem, all with Bangkok licence plates, for alcohol testing at a checkpoint on North-bound Phahonyothin Road in Muang district on Wednesday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chalit Phumruang
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Nakhon Pathom Chedi at night

Biological Father of Missing Baby in Nakhon Pathom Face Statutory Rape Charges

February 23, 2023 TN
Myanmar-Thailand bridge in Mae Sai

Mae Sai-Tachileik border checkpoint reopens Monday

February 20, 2023 TN
Nakhon Sawan town

Two hunters caught with nine monkeys and hunting gear in Nakhon Sawan

February 17, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

FAW Jiefang CA-141 military truck of Myanmar Army

Dubious links to Myanmar junta a blot on PM Prayut

February 23, 2023 TN
Porsche Panamera GTS sports car

DSI Seizes 29 Luxury Cars Stolen in Britain

February 23, 2023 TN
Nong Pling, Nakhon Sawan

Three Thai drivers, 14 illegal Chinese migrants arrested in Nakhon Sawan

February 23, 2023 TN
School students in Thailand

1.5 million Thai youths are suffering from depression, numbers rising

February 23, 2023 TN
Nakhon Pathom Chedi at night

Biological Father of Missing Baby in Nakhon Pathom Face Statutory Rape Charges

February 23, 2023 TN