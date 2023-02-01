1.5 million Thai youths are suffering from depression, numbers rising

February 23, 2023 TN
School students in Thailand

School students in Krabi Town. Photo: kallerna.




About 1.5 million Thai youths, aged over 15, suffered from depression in 2021 and the number of depression and psychological disorder cases in Thailand is increasing by 1-2% each year, according to Dr. Apichat Jariyavilas, spokesman for the Department of Mental Health.

While depression in the United States and Europe affects about 10% of the population, he said that the rate in Thailand ranges from 1-2%, adding, however, that the rate is increasing, as witnessed by the rising number of patients seeking medical counselling or treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



