1.5 million Thai youths are suffering from depression, numbers rising
About 1.5 million Thai youths, aged over 15, suffered from depression in 2021 and the number of depression and psychological disorder cases in Thailand is increasing by 1-2% each year, according to Dr. Apichat Jariyavilas, spokesman for the Department of Mental Health.
While depression in the United States and Europe affects about 10% of the population, he said that the rate in Thailand ranges from 1-2%, adding, however, that the rate is increasing, as witnessed by the rising number of patients seeking medical counselling or treatment.
Thai PBS World
By Thai PBS World
