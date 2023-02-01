1.5 million Thai youths are suffering from depression, numbers rising









About 1.5 million Thai youths, aged over 15, suffered from depression in 2021 and the number of depression and psychological disorder cases in Thailand is increasing by 1-2% each year, according to Dr. Apichat Jariyavilas, spokesman for the Department of Mental Health.

While depression in the United States and Europe affects about 10% of the population, he said that the rate in Thailand ranges from 1-2%, adding, however, that the rate is increasing, as witnessed by the rising number of patients seeking medical counselling or treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





