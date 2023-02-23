Biological Father of Missing Baby in Nakhon Pathom Face Statutory Rape Charges

February 23, 2023 TN
Nakhon Pathom Chedi at night

Nakhon Pathom Chedi at night. Photo: Max Pixel. CC0.




NAKHON PATHOM, Feb 23 (TNA) – The biological father of the eight-month-old missing baby boy has been charged with statutory rape and the husband of his mother has been charged with procuring an underage girl for prostitution.

The boy went missing on Feb 5 from his home in Nakhon Pathom province. His 17-year-old mother, Nim claimed that her son was taken by someone in a yellow shirt while she was taking a nap in her house.

The extensive search by the police and volunteers has found no traces of the missing boy so far.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



