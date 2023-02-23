TAT Launches Roadshow in China to Boost Tourism









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has initiated the ’Amazing Thailand Amazing New Chapters Roadshow to China 2023’ to foster business relationships between Thailand’s 61 tourism suppliers and Chinese tourism professionals.

The roadshow, which seeks to raise awareness among Chinese travellers regarding Thailand’s vast array of quality tourism experiences, began in Shanghai on February 21 and would later move to Chengdu and Guangzhou. The event is expected to result in tourism business deals and will provide relevant media in the cities with updates on Thailand’s tourism situation and information.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





