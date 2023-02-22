New Pattaya train station previewed

February 22, 2023 TN
Pattaya Railway Station, Chon Buri

Sign at Pattaya Railway Station in Chon Buri province. Photo: Tangmo.




PATTAYA: A major real estate development is planned around the new station that will be built in Pattaya for the three-airport high-speed rail line, according to the deputy mayor of the resort city.

The main focus of the development will be around Soi Chaiyaporn Withee in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, Manote Nongyai said on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST



