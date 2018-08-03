Bangkok Airport Rail Link train
High-speed airport rail headed to Rayong

August 3, 2018

The committee for special economic zone development in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme has approved a 30-kilometre extension of the high-speed railway that will connect three airports to Rayong province, for an estimated 10-billion-baht expenditure.

The 224-billion-baht high-speed railway project will connect Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-tapao airports on a 220km route. The route will end in Chon Buri province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

LAMONPHET APISITNIRAN
BANGKOK POST

