Two bomb suspects arrested in Pattani





A combined team of military and police officers have arrested two men suspected of involvement in the bombing of ATM machines in Pattani’s Yarang district on May 20.

Soldiers from the 22nd Ranger Task Force and provincial police, including forensic medicine experts, were deployed to search two targets in Tambon Khlong Mai of Yarang district this morning.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

