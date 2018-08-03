Saona Collection just opened its sixth boutique in Phuket





Saona Collection already owns four boutiques in Koh Samui and one in Bangkok (Terminal 21, Asok) and just opened its sixth in Phuket, in the Boat Avenue shopping complex in Bang Tao. This new boutique precedes the one to open in Pattaya (Terminal 21) on October 19, 2018.

The new shop offers a line of clothing, long and short dresses, trousers, jumpsuits, which fits in a contemporary style with ethnic influences and “Boho chic” completed by a wide choice of jewelry, bags, and hats. As usual, the boutique interior design is reminiscent of the brand.

Launched in Koh Samui in 2011, Saona Collection draws its influences from the career and travels of its creator, Delphine Jeannel who lives and works between Koh Samui, Paris and Bali. With French background, she still is Thai by adoption since she spends most of her time in Koh Samui in Thailand.

Fluid materials, prints, flamboyant colors, Delphine likes to take inspiration from her travels to associate, play, compose with Western lines and the bohemian spirit, always adding a touch of accessories, embroideries, pearls, lace…

