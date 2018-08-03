Thai Tourist police Chevrolet car
News

74 Arrests in This Week’s Edition of ‘X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’

By TN / August 3, 2018

BANGKOK — Seventy-four foreigners were arrested in the latest edition of what’s become a weekly photo op promoting police raids foreigners suspected of illegal activities.

At 1:30am on Friday, Tourist Police Deputy Commissioner Maj. Gen. Surachet Hakpal held a news conference in the parking lot of the RCA nightlife area to announce that police made the arrests at 75 locations nationwide as part of their two-year-old “X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner” operation previously known more provocatively as “Operation Black Eagle.”

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close