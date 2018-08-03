74 Arrests in This Week’s Edition of ‘X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’





BANGKOK — Seventy-four foreigners were arrested in the latest edition of what’s become a weekly photo op promoting police raids foreigners suspected of illegal activities.

At 1:30am on Friday, Tourist Police Deputy Commissioner Maj. Gen. Surachet Hakpal held a news conference in the parking lot of the RCA nightlife area to announce that police made the arrests at 75 locations nationwide as part of their two-year-old “X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner” operation previously known more provocatively as “Operation Black Eagle.”

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

