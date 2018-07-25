35 Foreigners Arrested In This Week’s ‘X-Ray Outlaw’ Raid

BANGKOK — Dozens of foreigners were arrested early Wednesday when authorities raided 62 areas including schools and hotels nationwide.
At about 2am on Wednesday, Tourist Police Deputy Commissioner Maj. Gen. Surachet Hakpal and officers held a press conference at Nana Plaza on Soi Sukhumvit 4 to announce their arrests as a part of an ongoing operation they’ve called “X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner.” A total of 35 foreigners were arrested and charged various offenses, including illegal entry and overstaying their visas.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English
