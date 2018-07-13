Dummy police officer in Bangkok
News

German allegedly overstayed visa for nine years, 55 other foreigners arrested

By TN / July 13, 2018

A German man who allegedly overstayed his entry visa for nine years was caught in a weekly operation that also nabbed 55 other foreigners who were living illegally in the kingdom.

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy tourist police chief, said at a 2am press conference that tourist police joined other agencies to check 74 locations around the country, including hotels, schools and language institutes, on Thursday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close