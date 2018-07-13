German allegedly overstayed visa for nine years, 55 other foreigners arrested





A German man who allegedly overstayed his entry visa for nine years was caught in a weekly operation that also nabbed 55 other foreigners who were living illegally in the kingdom.

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy tourist police chief, said at a 2am press conference that tourist police joined other agencies to check 74 locations around the country, including hotels, schools and language institutes, on Thursday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

