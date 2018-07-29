Kung yang, Thai grilled prawns
29 hurt in Chon Buri floor collapse

By TN / July 14, 2018

Twenty-nine people were slightly injured when a large section of wooden flooring at a beach-side restaurant in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district collapsed on Friday, a police source said.

The 14 men and 15 women were having a meal at the famous Ruantalay Bangsaray Restaurant in Tambon Bangsaray when the wooden floor fell to the beach below.

