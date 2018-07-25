Fake stamps prompt Thai visa change





The Thai embassy in Myanmar has replaced visa stamps with visa stickers after fake stamps were discovered at immigration checkpoints in Tak and Sa Kaeo recently, according to immigration officials.

Pol Col Man Rattanapratheep, head of immigration police in Tak, said the Thai embassy in Yangon has stopped using visa stamps and replaced them with stickers to prevent fraud.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

