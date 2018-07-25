Yellow flag
Phuket

Swimming at Phuket beaches still allowed, confirms lifeguards

July 25, 2018

PHUKET: Swimming is not banned at all beaches in Phuket today (July 25), The Phuket News has confirmed.

The confusion follows a report posted online by an English-language news portal yesterday (July 24) quoting the Governor as saying, “Swimmers have been banned on every beach until the crocodile is caught”.

By Sirapisit Bunchoocheep
The Phuket News

