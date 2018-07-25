Swimming at Phuket beaches still allowed, confirms lifeguards





PHUKET: Swimming is not banned at all beaches in Phuket today (July 25), The Phuket News has confirmed.

The confusion follows a report posted online by an English-language news portal yesterday (July 24) quoting the Governor as saying, “Swimmers have been banned on every beach until the crocodile is caught”.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Sirapisit Bunchoocheep

The Phuket News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article