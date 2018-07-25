Tourists should have insurance, forum told





Travel insurance should be mandatory for visitors to Thailand to ease the burden on the tourist compensation fund, a seminar was told Wednesday.

The proposal was among various suggestions raised at the seminar organised by a National Legislative Assembly committee on religion, culture and tourism in a bid to attract Chinese tourists back to the country.

