Help underway for a teacher who guaranteed loans for 60 students





The Legal Execution Department and the Student Loan Fund have stepped in to help a school teacher whose assets are at risk of being confiscated after ุ60 of her students defaulted on their student loans for which she served as guarantor.

The Fund manager, Mr Chainarong Katchapanant, told a press conference that the Fund had urged the Legal Execution Department to delay the seizure of the assets of Ms Vipa Banyen, an administrator at a school in Kamphaeng Phet, over about 300,000 baht in debts and interest thereof she owed the Fund for her role in guaranteeing the student loans received by her students.

