Thai rescuers join international relief effort in Attapeu of Lao PDR

ATTAPEU, 26 July 2018 (NNT) – International aid has begun to arrive in Lao PDR as 130 people remain missing and 26 lives are confirmed lost following the flooding of over 220 homes in Attapeu province of the country’s southeast.
The disaster spurred by the collapse of Xepian-Xe Namnoy Dam has resulted in a confirmed 26 deaths with 131 people missing and over 3,000 awaiting aid.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand
