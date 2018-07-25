Thai rescuers join international relief effort in Attapeu of Lao PDR





ATTAPEU, 26 July 2018 (NNT) – International aid has begun to arrive in Lao PDR as 130 people remain missing and 26 lives are confirmed lost following the flooding of over 220 homes in Attapeu province of the country’s southeast.

The disaster spurred by the collapse of Xepian-Xe Namnoy Dam has resulted in a confirmed 26 deaths with 131 people missing and over 3,000 awaiting aid.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article