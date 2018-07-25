At Least 30 Killed as Suicide Bomber Tries to Enter Polling Station in Pakistan Quetta





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – At least 30 people have been killed and 35 wounded in a suicide attack near a polling station in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta as millions vote in a nationwide election today.

‘[The bomber] was trying to enter the polling station. When police tried to stop him he blew himself up,’ a local administration official in Quetta, Hashim Ghilzai, told AFP.

Dr .Wasim Baig, spokesman for the Sandeman Provincial Hospital in Quetta, said the death toll had risen to 30 after two people succumbed to their injuries. Earlier, officials had said 28 people were killed and more than 30 injured.

ISIS (also known as Daesh) has claimed responsibility for the mass murder through its Amaq propaganda unit.

Two children and five police officers are thought to be among the dead.

