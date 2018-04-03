Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Four Pakistani Christians Killed In Attack Claimed By Islamic State

Saint Patrick's Cathedral, Karachi
Four Christians were shot dead in southwestern Pakistan on April 2, police said, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

The group was travelling in a rickshaw when armed men on a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire in the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan Province.

Three members of a family and the rickshaw driver were immediately killed, but a fifth — a child — survived and was rushed to the hospital, police said.

“It appears to have been a targeted attack,” provincial police official Moazzam Jah Ansari told Reuters. “It was an act of terrorism.”

The attack came a day after Pakistan’s Christian community celebrated Easter. Around 2 percent of Pakistan’s 200 million people are Christians.

Minority religious festivals are a security concern in the majority Sunni Muslim country where there have been a numerous attacks on Christians and Shi’a Muslims.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

RFE/RL

