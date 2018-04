A hospital driver who’d stopped to warn other motorists about an overturned car was killed in a hit and run on a Chachoengsao road Monday night.

Police said Krissada Chanwiang, 38, was killed by a speeding Toyota Fortuner on Suwinthawong Road near the entrance to Wat Ton Tan in Muang district at about 9.45pm.

