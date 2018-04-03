Speed, crystal meth worth B1.7bn seized in North

CHIANG RAI: A cargo of 9.4 million speed pills and 788 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine was found on the back of pickup truck after the driver abandoned it and fled near the Mekong River in Wiang Kaen district late on Monday night.

A team of soldiers and police led by the Pha Muang military task force spotted the white Toyota pickup, a tarpaulin covering its cargo, travelling on Huay Luek-Wiang Kaen road along the Mekong River around 11pm.

