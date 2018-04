Police seized 1.6 million methamphetamine pills believed belong to a notorious drug baron in the central region in two separate raids in Lop Buri province on Monday.

Acting on a tipoff, police raid a house in Ban Taloong, Lop Buri’s Muang district which was believed to be a safe house to store the drugs reportedly originated from the Wa army in Myanmar. A subsequent search of the house uncovered about one million meth tablets.

By Thai PBS