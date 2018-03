Police, in cooperation with naval officers from the Mekong River Patrol Unit, intercepted a small motor boat on the bank of Mekong River in Muang district of Nakhon Phanom and seized 200 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana worth about 1.6 million baht on Monday night.

Two Laotians, identified as Duangjai Xainakhon, 27, and Somporn Somsanuk, 24, were arrested by the Thai officials. The third Laotian managed to escape in the darkness.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS