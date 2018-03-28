South Korea employees banned from working overtime

PanARMENIAN.Net – The government in South Korea’s capital is introducing a new initiative to force its employees to leave work on time – by powering down all their computers at 20:00 on Fridays, the BBC reports.

It says it is trying to stop a “culture of working overtime”.

South Korea has some of the longest working hours in the world.

Government employees there work an average of 2,739 hours a year – about 1,000 hours more than workers in other developed countries.

