Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Home > Asia > Halal No More: China Reportedly Bans Arabic Labels on Halal Food

Halal No More: China Reportedly Bans Arabic Labels on Halal Food

Uygur in the market
TN Asia 0

Northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region has recently been involved in the controversy around Arabization, with some measures against pan-Islamic tendencies already having been taken.

Chinese Ningxia region has prohibited labels in the Arabic language on halal products, according to the Global Times.

Residents from Wuzhong and Yinchuan confirmed to the newspaper that restaurants and food stores were required to replace the halal food labels that had Arabic inscriptions on them with new ones written in both Chinese and its official Romanization system — pinyin. Some supermarkets even had to remove the goods from the shelves until the label was replaced.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Indonesia’s Unlikely Flip-Flop Protest

Malabar Hill in Mumbai, India

Dozens dead in Mumbai after consuming toxic alcohol

A suburb in Manila city, Philippines

Philippine Police Say 25 Criminals Killed Overnight, 14 in Anti-Drugs Ops

Leave a Reply