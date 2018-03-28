Halal No More: China Reportedly Bans Arabic Labels on Halal Food

Northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region has recently been involved in the controversy around Arabization, with some measures against pan-Islamic tendencies already having been taken.

Chinese Ningxia region has prohibited labels in the Arabic language on halal products, according to the Global Times.

Residents from Wuzhong and Yinchuan confirmed to the newspaper that restaurants and food stores were required to replace the halal food labels that had Arabic inscriptions on them with new ones written in both Chinese and its official Romanization system — pinyin. Some supermarkets even had to remove the goods from the shelves until the label was replaced.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International