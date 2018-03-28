Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Swedish MP Plans on Emigrating to Hungary to Avoid Mass Migration

'Syrian' refugees in Europe
Kent Ekeroth suggested that Sweden could learn from the Hungarians, whom he praised for holding their own culture and European values in high esteem. Ironically, this step would make the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrat an immigrant himself.

Kent Ekeroth, who previously lavished praise over Hungary and its Prime Minister for “standing up for Europe,” has revealed plans to ultimately move to the central European country, the daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported.

Kent Ekeroth, who is known for his poignant criticism of Stockholm’s immigration policy, which he has deemed far too generous, ventured that Sweden has a lot to learn from Hungary.

“For starters, they have no immigration. That’s the most important thing. And they value their own culture highly and the foundations of the European civilization,” Ekeroth said, explaining his move.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

