Hungary’s Orban calls on European nationalists to rally against Brussels

PanARMENIAN.Net – Hungary’s right-wing populist prime minister Viktor Orban called on European nationalist leaders on Wednesday, March 15 to revolt against an “unholy alliance of Brussels bureaucrats, the liberal world media and insatiable international capitalists,” Reuters reports.

The European Union is facing a period of upheaval following Britain’s vote to leave the 28-member bloc, with nationalist parties poised to gain support in Dutch and French elections.

Orban, whose Fidesz party faces elections in 2018 after two consecutive terms in office, called on nationalist leaders to bring about a “deep but peaceful” transformation of Europe.

