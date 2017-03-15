Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Home > News > Hungary’s Orban calls on European nationalists to rally against Brussels

Hungary’s Orban calls on European nationalists to rally against Brussels

Viktor Orbán
TN News 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Hungary’s right-wing populist prime minister Viktor Orban called on European nationalist leaders on Wednesday, March 15 to revolt against an “unholy alliance of Brussels bureaucrats, the liberal world media and insatiable international capitalists,” Reuters reports.

The European Union is facing a period of upheaval following Britain’s vote to leave the 28-member bloc, with nationalist parties poised to gain support in Dutch and French elections.

Orban, whose Fidesz party faces elections in 2018 after two consecutive terms in office, called on nationalist leaders to bring about a “deep but peaceful” transformation of Europe.

Full story: panarmenian.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

U.S. postpones date for Thaksin’s visit

Two Myanmar Men Convicted of Koh Tao Murders and Rape, Death Sentence For Both

Caretaker PM Yingluck Shinawatra stands firm on February 2 poll

Leave a Reply