Philippine Forces Kill Abu Sayyaf Militant Wanted by Malaysia

Security forces in the southern Philippines have killed an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader who was wanted in nearby Malaysia for the murder of a Taiwanese man in 2013, Philippine military sources said.

ASG militant Buchoy Hassan (alias Black or Bocoi) was killed by joint security forces Tuesday in Tawi-Tawi, the sources said, according to Philippine media reports.

Buchoy was on Malaysia’s “wanted list” for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of Taiwanese national Chang An Wei and the killing of her husband at the Pom Pom Island Resort in the eastern Malaysian state of Sabah four years ago.

A Malaysian security source who spoke to BenarNews on condition of anonymity, however, described Buchoy as a “supplier” rather than a militant involved in cross-border crime between Sabah and the nearby southern Philippines.

Black’s name appeared on a list of Filipinos allegedly involved in cross-border crimes – particularly kidnap-for-ransom activities – that was released in November by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM).

Malaysian officials have not received official notification about Black’s death, according to Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid, ESSCOM’s director-general.

“Officially no, but we received information through the media and a liaison,” Wan Bari told BenarNews on Wednesday.

Colin Forsythe

Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.