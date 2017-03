ONE OF THE country’s biggest hospitals, the Bangkok-based Siriraj, will start using robots to dispense medicine this year.

“We believe they will help us improve patients’ safety even further,” Dr Prof Prasit Watanapa, dean of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, said yesterday. The hopital now serves between 8,000 and 10,000 outpatients daily. Each patient is prescribed more than one medicine on average.

Full story: The Nation

By Puangchompoo Prasert

The Nation