Drunk Irishman Made Up Pattaya Van Assault: Police

CHONBURI — Police on Wednesday said an Irish teacher has admitted to making up a story about being assaulted and robbed by a Pattaya van driver, saying he couldn’t find his money and blamed the driver.

(name removed), an English teacher at a Bangkok school, admitted to falsely telling police the driver had demanded 2,000 baht for a fare from Pattaya to Bangkok and attacked him when he refused. The Irishman said today that he was drunk at the time, according to a police investigator.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra