PATTAYA: — Pattaya News reported that an arrest warrant has been issued by the local court for Apichai Kroppetch, the head of the Pattaya police force. The arrest warrant was issued after Apichai left Thailand on a trip and failed to turn up to a hearing.

But the case is not directly related to his job in the force.

