PHUKET: Police in Ao Nang, Krabi, say they have inspected and declared safe for climbing the rock face at Railay Beach where American tourist (name removed), 38, broke her leg in a six-metre plunge on March 5.

Ms (name removed) was scaling the edifice with three friends when she fell, breaking her leg on landing. Fellow rock climbers called for assistance, which took hours to recover her from the site and get her to hospital.

Full story: thephuketnews.com