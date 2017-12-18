Several killed as suicide bombers assault Pakistan Christian church

At least nine people were killed and 57 people injured when two suicide bombers attacked a Sunday church service in the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Pakistan on 17 December 2017 in the Balochistani city of Quetta. ISIS claims responsibility for the attack.

The attack is one in a series of attacks on Christians in Pakistan. The attack took place when a Sunday worship service was going with over 400 Christians where inside the church, but only one of the suicide bomber could detonate his vest the other bomber was killed by a church guard.

Source: Wikipedia

