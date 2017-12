A police officer attached to Nong Chik police station in Pattani was arrested last night (Dec 15) at his office and charged for robbing a gold shop in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Thung Yai district two days ago.

The officer, Pol Lt Meechai Chorsom, 37, deputy investigation inspector at Nong Chik police station, was held captive when he came to work at the police station last night.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS